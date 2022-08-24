7 rural public transit agencies to split $3.2M

KYTC
KYTC(KYTC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2022
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials said seven agencies will split $3.2 million in federal funding that was awarded for projects aimed at improving rural public transit systems in Kentucky.

A statement Tuesday from the Transportation Cabinet said the funding will go to agencies across the state that serve 36 counties.

Some of the projects include replacing buses, enhancing technology and paving a parking lot.

Gov. Andy Beshear said a a strong transportation network is critical for economic growth and the funding will help replace buses and enhance transit services.

The federal funds will be administered through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

