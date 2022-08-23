Woman reported missing in Laurel County

Missing Laurel County woman
Missing Laurel County woman(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, the Laurel County Sheriff shared a release about a missing woman in the area.

Stormi Maxey. 25, was last seen off Walton Road in London on August 22 around 8 p.m.

She is described as 5′5″, 190 pounds with brown, shoulder length hair.

If anyone has information about her location, they can call 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Thrillville
Family says they witnessed ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night
BEVERLY COUCH
Woman reported missing in Laurel County later found, arrested
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
“They’re just gone” | An up-close look at the damage Eastern Kentucky flooding left behind
It required special heavy machinery operators to remove the crane due to its unstable position.
Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home
Letcher County home damaged by flooding.
‘They are so grateful’: Eastern Kentucky foundation hands out flood relief checks

Latest News

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, John Calipari, ‘special guests’ to visit EKY with donations
Missing man reported in Laurel County
Hazard and Perry County officials gave an update on flood recovery on Tuesday.
Hazard, Perry County officials give update on flood recovery efforts
Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0
Gov. Beshear announces federal funding for several EKY public transit services