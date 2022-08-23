Woman reported missing in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, the Laurel County Sheriff shared a release about a missing woman in the area.

Stormi Maxey. 25, was last seen off Walton Road in London on August 22 around 8 p.m.

She is described as 5′5″, 190 pounds with brown, shoulder length hair.

If anyone has information about her location, they can call 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

