Six Wildcats named to Preseason All-SEC teams

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/UK Athletics) - Kentucky senior running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. was voted first-team Preseason All-Southeastern Conference by the league’s coaches, heading six total Wildcats honored, it was announced Tuesday.

Senior offensive guard Kenneth Horsey was named second-team offense, while senior quarterback Will Levis and senior wide receiver Tayvion Robinson were named third-team offense. Senior linebackers Jacquez Jones and DeAndre Square were named third-team defense.

Kentucky football is slated to play eight home games this fall. The schedule includes matchups against Southeastern Conference foes South Carolina (Oct. 8), Mississippi State (Oct. 15), Vanderbilt (Nov. 12) and defending national champion Georgia (Nov. 19). UK will also host nonconference matchups against Miami University (Sept. 3), Youngstown State (Sept. 17), Northern Illinois (Sept. 24) and Louisville (Nov. 26).

