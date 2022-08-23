Six Wildcats named to Preseason All-SEC teams

Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, right, celebrates with running back Chris Rodriguez...
Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, right, celebrates with running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. after a Rodriguez touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against New Mexico State in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/UK Athletics) - Kentucky senior running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. was voted first-team Preseason All-Southeastern Conference by the league’s coaches, heading six total Wildcats honored, it was announced Tuesday.

Senior offensive guard Kenneth Horsey was named second-team offense, while senior quarterback Will Levis and senior wide receiver Tayvion Robinson were named third-team offense. Senior linebackers Jacquez Jones and DeAndre Square were named third-team defense.

Kentucky football is slated to play eight home games this fall. The schedule includes matchups against Southeastern Conference foes South Carolina (Oct. 8), Mississippi State (Oct. 15), Vanderbilt (Nov. 12) and defending national champion Georgia (Nov. 19). UK will also host nonconference matchups against Miami University (Sept. 3), Youngstown State (Sept. 17), Northern Illinois (Sept. 24) and Louisville (Nov. 26).

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MINE LAWSUIT RIVER CANEY
Eastern Kentuckians suing mining companies, say coal companies made flooding worse
FILE: Thrillville
Family says they witnessed ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
“They’re just gone” | An up-close look at the damage Eastern Kentucky flooding left behind
BEVERLY COUCH
Woman reported missing in Laurel County later found, arrested
It required special heavy machinery operators to remove the crane due to its unstable position.
Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home

Latest News

Reed Sheppard shoots a three-pointer against Jackson County on Jan. 19, 2022.
Reed Sheppard drops in newest 247 Class of 2023 rankings
Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten after week one
Kensley Feltner helped lift Lawrence County over Floyd Central on Feb. 24, 2022.
Kensley Feltner announces college commitment
KHSAA football
Saturday football night scores from across the bluegrass