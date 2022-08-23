Sheriff, KSP investigating theft from Sheriff’s office evidence room

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck announced the investigation into a theft from the sheriff’s office evidence room.

According to a release, the sheriff’s office and Kentucky State Police are investigating the theft, which was approximately $25,000 in cash.

The release states that an audit of the evidence room in January 2021 showed the cash had gone missing.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said the investigation has gone on long enough for the public to be informed.

“This case has reached a point where Sheriff Speck feels that some things can be made public,” said the release. “As with all open investigations many of the details can’t be made public at this time. We don’t want to jeopardize the possible future prosecution.”

Sheriff Speck said the goal of the investigation is to find the person responsible and bring them to justice.

