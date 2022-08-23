Perry County Sheriff gives update on looting following the flood

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Since the flooding hit Eastern Kentucky, there have been several reports of looters ravaging what is left of people’s homes across Perry County.

Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said things are starting to look up in terms of looting. Engle added, although he has dealt with ten looting cases in the last few weeks, the crime has been declining.

”We’re starting to get to more of a stable situation in our community than what it was just after,” said Sheriff Engle. “You know, there were a few days after when things were kind of uncertain and we had to get extra help and make an example out of some people, but we’re starting to get more stable.”

Sheriff Engle added, in order to keep your home or property safe from looting, make sure the area is well lit and ask your friends or neighbors to watch the area while you are away.

