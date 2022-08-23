One person killed in Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Madison County.

It happened Tuesday morning on KY-627 in the area of Boonesborough Elementary School.

We don’t know the details of the crash, but the coroner says an adult was killed.

KY-627 was closed in both directions at Lost Fork Road while crews worked the scene. The road has since reopened.

Kentucky State Police is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.