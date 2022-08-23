Missing man reported in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff reported a missing man on Tuesday morning.

Steve Cheek, 52, was last seen off Lily Road south of London on August 21 around 4 p.m.

He is described as 5′5″, 185 pounds, with short red hair and a mustache. The release said he might be driving a gold Ford F150 pickup truck.

If you have any information, you can call 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

