Massachusetts 8th grader written up for wearing hijab to school

A photo of the school uniform compliance form shows the teacher also misspelled hijab – the...
A photo of the school uniform compliance form shows the teacher also misspelled hijab – the headscarf worn by Muslim women – as “jihab.”(Aya Zeabi via CNN Newsource)
By WCVB staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALDEN, Mass. (WCVB) – An eighth grader in Massachusetts was told she was violating uniform when she wore her hijab to school.

When the girl showed up for the first day of classes at Mystic Valley Regional Charter School last week, she was written up for violating the dress code.

A photo of the school uniform compliance form shows the teacher also misspelled hijab – the headscarf worn by Muslim women – as “jihab.”

The school admitted the “handling of the situation came across as insensitive” and explained that students can wear religious attire as long as they have a letter from a member of their clergy about it.

The school in Malden, Massachusetts is located about 10 miles north of Boston.

Copyright 2022 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Kentuckians suing mining companies, say coal companies made flooding worse
FILE: Thrillville
Family says they witnessed ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
“They’re just gone” | An up-close look at the damage Eastern Kentucky flooding left behind
BEVERLY COUCH
Woman reported missing in Laurel County later found, arrested
It required special heavy machinery operators to remove the crane due to its unstable position.
Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office shows Oklahoma County...
Police: Suspect in Oklahoma deputy shooting planned to kill
The United States reinforced concerns when its embassy in Kyiv issued a security alert, saying...
Ukraine fears stepped-up attacks around national holiday
Samaritan's Purse
Floyd County church hosts two volunteer organizations, both searching for more volunteers - 5:30pm
A screen grab taken from body camera video shows Rayshard Brooks, right, as he speaks with...
Officers won’t face any charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting
Rock Fork Regular Baptist Church is hosting Samaritan's Purse Disaster Relief and the Billy...
Floyd County church hosts two volunteer organizations, both searching for more volunteers