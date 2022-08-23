Man sentenced to prison for fake construction company scam

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from eastern Kentucky was sentenced Tuesday to eight months in prison for operating a fake construction company that involved victims from throughout the Tri-State, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead, also must serve three years of supervised release and pay $35,218 in restitution to his eight victims, all as part of his conviction for federal wire fraud.

Investigators say Hurst scammed people from throughout the area, including Cabell, Jackson, Kanawha and Putnam counties in West Virginia, Lawrence County, Ohio, and Greenup County, Kentucky.

According to the release, Hurst agreed to build pole barns for residents in early 2021 and received more than $35,000 in payments that he deposited for personal use. He eventually stopped communicating with the victims after pocketing the money, investigators say.

