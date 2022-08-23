Man sentenced to prison for fake construction company scam

Man sentenced to prison for fake construction company scam
Man sentenced to prison for fake construction company scam(WSAZ archives)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from eastern Kentucky was sentenced Tuesday to eight months in prison for operating a fake construction company that involved victims from throughout the Tri-State, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead, also must serve three years of supervised release and pay $35,218 in restitution to his eight victims, all as part of his conviction for federal wire fraud.

Investigators say Hurst scammed people from throughout the area, including Cabell, Jackson, Kanawha and Putnam counties in West Virginia, Lawrence County, Ohio, and Greenup County, Kentucky.

According to the release, Hurst agreed to build pole barns for residents in early 2021 and received more than $35,000 in payments that he deposited for personal use. He eventually stopped communicating with the victims after pocketing the money, investigators say.

For previous coverage:

W.Va. man wanted in connection with operating fake construction company arrested in Tennessee

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MINE LAWSUIT RIVER CANEY
Eastern Kentuckians suing mining companies, say coal companies made flooding worse
FILE: Thrillville
Family says they witnessed ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
“They’re just gone” | An up-close look at the damage Eastern Kentucky flooding left behind
BEVERLY COUCH
Woman reported missing in Laurel County later found, arrested
It required special heavy machinery operators to remove the crane due to its unstable position.
Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home

Latest News

ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Skyla Messer
Grace Bowles
‘Amazing Grace’: beloved community member dies at 103
Amazing Grace - May 20, 2012
'Amazing Grace' Bowles - May 20, 2012
Sheriff, KSP investigating theft from Sheriff’s office evidence room