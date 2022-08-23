Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, John Calipari, ‘special guests’ to visit EKY with donations

(UK Athletics)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman, along with UK Men’s Basketball head coach John Calipari and “special guests” will be in Prestonsburg to deliver shoes to flood victims.

The group will be in Eastern Kentucky to hand out donated shoes to people who lost belongings in the July flooding.

The Calipari Foundation has donated 5,000 pairs of shoes and Hanes has donated 10,000 pairs of socks.

We will have a livestream available when they hold media availability.

