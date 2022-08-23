Looking dry as temperatures warm up

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Continuing our dry trend as we head into the midweek here in the mountains, but showers and storms are never far off this time of year...especially as summertime temperatures return to the mountains.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Dry conditions continue as we head into the evening and overnight hours. However, as lows fall back into the lower 60s tonight, we’ll see the return of more patchy fog in the forecast as we head into the overnight hours. The good news is that it should burn off quickly as we head into the morning hours.

Plenty of sunshine remains in the forecast as we head into our Wednesday afternoon. A few more clouds may be around from time to time, but still enough sunshine to warm us back up into the middle 80s for daytime highs. Humidity will be on the increase too, though not quite back to the overly muggy mid-summer levels. We’re back into the middle 60s overnight as a result of that increasing humidity, along with some patchy fog as well.

Late Week and Beyond

The high pressure that’s been in control for the past several days looks to start to break down and move away as we head into the day on Thursday. This shouldn’t have too much of an affect on the forecast yet, but an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out in the afternoon as highs work back into the middle to upper 80s.

Humidity starts to return to the forecast as a series of weak disturbances move by during the afternoon hours everyday from Friday through the weekend and early next week. This means scattered showers and storms should start to pop up and scatter themselves about as we head into the afternoon hours. Highs will remain warm and muggy in the middle and upper 80s. Unfortunately, with the return of some deeper Gulf moisture, we may need to watch out for scattered heavy rain and local high water threats. That general idea looks to continue into early next week as well. We’ll continue to watch.

