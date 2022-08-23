‘Healing to the Holler’: Eastern Ky. flood benefit concert kicks off Friday

By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Healing to the Holler, a flood benefit concert is kicking off later this week in downtown Hazard.

It features local artists like The Local Honeys, Ben Fugate and The Burning Trash Band, Laidback Country Picker and more.

Organizers told WYMT musicians wanted to use their talents to raise money for flood relief and to let people enjoy a fun evening downtown.

All proceeds from the concert will go to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky’s flood relief efforts.

”We’re super excited, it’s a really great lineup with some great Kentucky musicians,” said Hannah Hall, Concert Organizer. “It will be a really fun evening, we have vendors, we’re going to have some stickers for sale and some other merchandise.”

The concert kicks off Friday night at 6:00. You can pay a $10.00 entry fee at the gate.

