Hazard, Perry County officials give update on flood recovery efforts

Hazard and Perry County officials gave an update on flood recovery on Tuesday.
Hazard and Perry County officials gave an update on flood recovery on Tuesday.(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with organizations across Eastern Kentucky met at the Hazard/Perry County Chamber of Commerce meeting Tuesday morning to give updates on flood response in the region.

Hazard Mayor, Happy Mobelini, said city workers from Hazard and cities across the state have been hard at work making sure water systems have been repaired. He also said people from the Louisville area have been in Eastern Kentucky for almost a month helping with recovery efforts.

Several speakers thanked the quick response from officials, neighbors, the National Guard and others, saying their efforts saved a lot of lives.

You can watch the meeting below.

