Gov. Beshear announces federal funding for several EKY public transit services

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - More than $3 million of federal funding is making its way to the Bluegrass State to help develop what state officials call a “robust public transit system”.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the funding Tuesday from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to improve infrastructure and transportation systems across the Commonwealth.

“A strong, rural transportation network is critical for economic growth in Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear. “These grants will go a long way toward replacing an aging fleet of buses with new vehicles and to enhance transit services in areas that need reliable transportation.”

The following Kentucky agencies will receive the grant funding:

$1,030,116 Blue Grass Community Action Partnership, Inc.

$851,329 Central Kentucky Community Action Council

$51,421 City of Maysville/Maysville Transit System

$222,264 Daniel Boone Community Action Agency, Inc.

$154,944 Harlan County Community Action Agency, Inc.

$491,312 Licking Valley Community Action Program

$464,206 Pennyrile Allied Community Services, Inc.

The seven agencies serve 36 counties. The projects will range from purchasing and replacing vehicles with 12-passenger small buses called cutaways, enhancing technology, and paving a parking lot.

Details and areas served by each agency are available here. Funding will come through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) as part of the reimbursement program.

