Gov. Andy Beshear calls Special Session on Eastern Ky. flooding

By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear said Tuesday afternoon he has been speaking with Kentucky legislator leaders about a Special Session on Eastern Kentucky flooding.

The governor said they reached an agreement on a Special Session. He signed the call for the session that begins Wednesday at noon.

He said it is to create a safe fund similar to the one they created in Western Kentucky following deadly tornadoes.

“To the people of Eastern Kentucky, we are with you now. We’ll be with you tomorrow, next week next month and next year, as long as it takes to rebuild,” he said.

