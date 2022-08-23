Floyd County church hosts two volunteer organizations, both searching for more volunteers

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Rock Fork Regular Baptist Church in the Garrett community of Floyd County is hosting two volunteer organizations: Samaritan’s Purse Disaster Relief and the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team.

“We were out giving out food and trying to figure out how that we could help more people and what we could do and we stumbled upon the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team and offered food to them,” said Pastor Willie Crase. “We talked a little bit and found out that they were looking for a spot for the Samaritan’s Purse and I said okay, follow me, we got just place.”

The two organizations are assisting home and business owners throughout the community who were affected by flooding by helping with cleanup, or simply being a shoulder to lean on in troubling times.

“Jesus told us that we are to bear one another’s burdens,” said Billy Graham On-site Chaplain Coordinator Sharon Folsom, “so it is our responsibility as Christians to help one another, whether it’s believers or non-believers, we’re here to help.”

Both organizations are also looking for day-to-day volunteers to help out in impacted areas and are inviting folks to come out to the church’s volunteer headquarters.

“You’re more than welcome to just show up here at Rock Fork Regular Baptist Church, Monday through Saturday, at either 7:30 or 12:30 we’ll go over about a 25-to-30-minute orientation, and then you’ll get assigned to an experienced and trained team lead,” said Samaritan’s Purse Program Manager Matt Campbell.

Campbell added that, if you would like to find out more about volunteer opportunities or volunteer for longer than one day, visit the Samaritan’s Purse website for more information.

