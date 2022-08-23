Family remembers being trapped during flooding in Millstone community

Millstone family recovering from flooding.(WYMT)
By William Puckett and Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MILLSTONE, Ky. (WYMT) - On July 28, what was once a clear area quickly had water and mud up to the ceiling of many homes in the Millstone community of Letcher County.

Dean McBee, who said he had lived in the area as long as he can remember, said he left the area to get his daughter but was not able to get back into the community for 13 hours.

He said his wife, Melissa, and sister, Gina, were trapped on the roof of their home for all 13 hours.

Dean and Melissa said they plan to repair their house, but Gina Tyree said she plans to tear down her house and go from there.

”Right now it’s a house because the home part, the memories, are gone,” said Melissa and Dean. “But we’re going to stay here and repair this and make new memories, maybe better ones than before”

”I’ve made the choice to have my house torn down, not knowing what I’m going to do where I’m going to turn but, I know I cant live in this,” Said Gina.

Dean said he was approved for FEMA relief but the money he is getting won’t cover the costs of repairing his home.

