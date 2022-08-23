Eastern Kentuckians suing mining companies, say coal companies made flooding worse

((Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP) | (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP))
By Olivia Calfee, Ethan Sirles and Lexington Herald Leader News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOST CREEK, Ky. (WYMT/Herald Leader) - People in one Eastern Kentucky community have filed a lawsuit against coal mining companies in the area after the recent flooding that devastated the region, according to the Lexington Herald Leader.

Nearly 60 people in the Lost Creek community of Breathitt County are suing Blackhawk Mining and Pine Branch. The lawsuit alleges negligence from the two companies that contributed to the damage during flooding.

Attorneys for the community said the companies failed to maintain silt ponds properly, leading to silt, debris and fish going into properties during flooding.

This would be a violation of the Kentucky Administrative Regulation 20:060 which prohibits these materials and matter from escaping the permitted area, according to the lawsuit.

