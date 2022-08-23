Drier and warmer trend on the way back to the mountains

WYMT First Alert Weather
WYMT First Alert Weather(WYMT Weather)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The forecast is taking a turn toward the nice for a few days. More rain chances are on the horizon though.

Today and Tonight

After some patchy fog and a few early clouds, skies will clear quickly to sunshine. Temperatures should be a little cooler than yesterday morning with most of us starting out in the low to mid-60s. Those will quickly climb into the low 80s in most locations. Sunglasses and sunscreen are recommended.

Tonight, look for mostly clear skies with some more fog possible late. Lows will again drop into the low to mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday and Thursday are mainly dry, with only a passing chance for a shower possible late Thursday. Highs will start an upward trend, climbing back into the mid-80s by mid-week and upper-80s on Thursday. Fog is possible both mornings as most will wake up in the mid-60s.

We stay warm from Friday into the weekend, but we will add some chances for scattered showers and storms, mainly in the heat of the day. As of right now, scattered is the key word to remember. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s all the way into next week. Summer is definitely still here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Thrillville
Family says they witnessed ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night
BEVERLY COUCH
Woman reported missing in Laurel County later found, arrested
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
“They’re just gone” | An up-close look at the damage Eastern Kentucky flooding left behind
It required special heavy machinery operators to remove the crane due to its unstable position.
Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home
Harold Riley lost his home and dog in the flooding.
Buckhorn man remembers flooding, losing his dog

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - August 22, 2022
First Alert Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - August 22, 2022
Evan Hatter's forecast at 6 - 8/22/22
Evan Hatter's forecast at 6 - 8/22/22
WYMT First Alert Weather
Mild and muggy air on the way this week
WYMT First Alert Weather
Spotty rain chances start out the new work and school week