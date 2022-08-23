Drier and warmer trend on the way back to the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The forecast is taking a turn toward the nice for a few days. More rain chances are on the horizon though.

Today and Tonight

After some patchy fog and a few early clouds, skies will clear quickly to sunshine. Temperatures should be a little cooler than yesterday morning with most of us starting out in the low to mid-60s. Those will quickly climb into the low 80s in most locations. Sunglasses and sunscreen are recommended.

Tonight, look for mostly clear skies with some more fog possible late. Lows will again drop into the low to mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday and Thursday are mainly dry, with only a passing chance for a shower possible late Thursday. Highs will start an upward trend, climbing back into the mid-80s by mid-week and upper-80s on Thursday. Fog is possible both mornings as most will wake up in the mid-60s.

We stay warm from Friday into the weekend, but we will add some chances for scattered showers and storms, mainly in the heat of the day. As of right now, scattered is the key word to remember. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s all the way into next week. Summer is definitely still here.

