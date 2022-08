HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was Skyla Messer.

Skyla was a senior at Martin County High School and graduated with a 3.9 GPA.

She was a 2020 Rogers Scholar, captain of the varsity softball team and a 2016 FCCLA Interpersonal Communications State Champion and National Runner-Up.

Congratulations, Skyla!

