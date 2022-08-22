Woman reported missing in Laurel County later found, arrested

BEVERLY COUCH
BEVERLY COUCH(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - ***UPDATE***

Laurel County Dispatch confirmed Beverly Couch was arrested Sunday afternoon.

Couch was previously reported missing on the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

She was charged with Criminal Trespassing and Disorderly Conduct.

***ORIGINAL STORY***

Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing woman.

60-year-old Beverly Couch was last seen on Laurel River Road around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials said Couch is mentally handicapped.

The Sheriff’s Office did not have a picture of Couch.

If you have any information, you can call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

