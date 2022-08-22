‘We’re saving generations‘: Operation UNITE prepares AmeriCorp members for year ahead

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Operation UNITE is dedicated to substance abuse prevention, targeting the addiction epidemic through education. In those efforts, partnerships like the kind formed with AmeriCorp create a network of resources in schools across the region.

Monday, the newest cohort of AmeriCorp partners began its training for the upcoming school year, as the program welcomes 58 members, each heading to different schools to work with fourth and fifth-grade.

“Just carrying out our mission and our purpose. To create hope, to change the culture, and to build that foundation of prevention. We’re saving generations.” said Nancy Hale, Operation UNITE President and CEO.

The program also brings in math tutoring, disaster management, and more- the training for which, members are working through this week.

Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones joined the members for their first day of training in Pikeville, sharing his own story of watching substance abuse take the life of a young man in the community years ago. He said programs like UNITE are crucial in keeping that from becoming a reality for other families.

“It’s scary to know what could happen. And it could happen to any family, regardless of socioeconomic status, regardless of their religious belief, regardless of faith,” he said. “[UNITE] gives me faith in the future. It gives me hope that we’re gonna be able to make a difference in the lives of these children.”

The training, held through Thursday on the University of Pikeville campus, will allow the UNITE members to learn more about the mission of the job, practice public speaking, hear about disaster relief and response, and more. Those involved say it is nice to see so many people devoted to the cause, working to be part of the mission in the mountains.

“It’s just inspiring to know that our children are going to have someone who are helping them get on the right path,” said Crystal Smallwood, Operation UNITE AmeriCorp Director.

