‘They are so grateful’: Eastern Kentucky foundation hands out flood relief checks

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky immediately went to work on the morning of July 28.

”We had a check-in call the next morning,” said Chief Operating Officer Kristin Collins. “We put out our grant application the following Monday on August first.”

Collins said the foundation has received more than 8 thousand applicants from individuals and families. That number represents more than 22 thousand people, which includes adults and children. As of last week, staff handed out more than $600 thousand.

”It does include small business owners as well, we are also doing grants to small businesses, non-profits and social enterprises,” added Collins.

Foundation staff member Stacie Fugate was one of the many staff members handing out relief checks. She was in Breathitt County last week.

”They are so grateful for the little bit of help that they’re getting,” she said. “We have assured them that we know it’s not a ton of money, it’s not going to change anyone’s world, but it’s going to help them think about the next 24 hours.”

The foundation is temporarily pausing applications right now so staff can catch up and double check they are not missing anyone who needs help. However, there is no timeframe when applications will re-open.

”It’s also going to look at what resources are available and what this long-term work will look like,” Collins said. “This isn’t just short term immediate needs, we also have to think about how we’re going to build back.”

