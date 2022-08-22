Spotty rain chances start out the new work and school week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As we get ready to enter the last full week of August, we will get a reminder of what season we actually are in the coming days.

Today and Tonight

We will likely start the day on a dreary note before seeing some sunshine this afternoon. The problem is we are going to keep chances for scattered showers and storms off and on all day. It will not be an all-day washout, but I recommend taking your rain gear with you, just in case. Highs should top out in the low 80s across the mountains.

Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping into the low 60s.

Extended Forecast

The warming trend starts on Tuesday under mostly sunny skies. Highs should top out in the low to mid-80s with clear skies overnight taking us down into the low 60s for lows. Some fog is possible late.

The scene will be similar on Wednesday, but highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s during the day before falling into the low to mid-60s overnight.

We will add a few more clouds into the mix for Thursday and Friday along with some passing rain chances. Overall, it doesn’t look too bad. Just a little on the warmer side with highs in the upper 80s both days.

