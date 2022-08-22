Reed Sheppard drops in newest 247 Class of 2023 rankings

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - North Laurel star and Wildcat commit Reed Sheppard is ranked No. 44 in the newest 247 Sports Class of 2023 rankings.

Sheppard was previously ranked No. 23. He is still the top player in the state and is now the No. 11 combo guard in the nation.

Future Wildcat Justin Edwards is ranked No. 3, while Robert Dillingham is ranked No. 13.

Wildcat targets DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw clock in at No. 2 and No. 4, respectively.

