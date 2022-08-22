Mild and muggy air on the way this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Many of us enjoyed the quite pleasant weather from last week, however, summer is still upon us and we’re not quite finished with the heat and humidity quite yet.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Our cold front continues working through the region this afternoon and evening, bringing an end to the possibility for showers and storms...at least for now. We settle back to partly cloudy skies overnight...calm winds, though, mean the threat for patchy dense fog, especially in areas that saw a shower and our usual suspects in river valleys. Lows bottom out in the lower 60s.

A drier day expected as we head into Tuesday with high pressure taking over into the afternoon. Our front is going to get some of the moisture out of the air, but not a ton. Therefore, even with pleasant sunshine and highs near 80, we’ll likely still be dealing with some at least slightly muggy conditions. That will translate into the renewed potential for at least some fog during the overnight hours as we again fall back into the lower 60s with mostly clear skies and calm winds.

Midweek and Beyond

High pressure begins to scoot away from the region as we head into the second half of the work week. This will first result in the potential for heat and humidity to return to the forecast in earnest. Wednesday, as a matter of fact, looks dry. However, highs are back in the middle 80s as dew points cross back into the middle 60s, ensuring a return to summerlike heat as the week rolls on.

As we head into the day on Thursday, another unsettled pattern tries to work into the region. Partly cloudy skies early should allow showers and storms to return to the forecast as we head into the afternoon and evening hours, as highs creep back up into the middle 80s. This is a pattern that will continue toward the end of the week and into the weekend as well. It doesn’t look like an organized storm threat right now, but any storm could contain some heavy rain through the weekend. Highs stay warm in the middle 80s through next week.

