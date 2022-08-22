Magoffin County Schools and City of Salyersville host toy and school supply drive for child flood victims

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - In the last few weeks, several mountain communities have stepped up to help areas impacted by flooding.

While many groups and organizations help flood victims to rebuild, one Eastern Kentucky county is shifting its focus to bring comfort to a younger group of flood survivors.

To help children impacted by the flood, the City of Salyersville is partnering with Magoffin County Schools to host a toy and school supply drive this week.

”We’ve heard this phrase quite a bit throughout COVID, ‘getting back to normal,’” said Magoffin County Schools Superintendent Chris Meadows. “Getting to school was a form of normalcy for these students, so play is also something normal for these kids, so we want to be able to support kids in getting back to something normal.”

If you are a parent of a school aged child, you can drop off any toy or school supply donations at your child’s school or at the Magoffin County Schools Board of Education.

Any other donations can be dropped off at Salyersville City Hall or the health department.

If you would like to give a monetary donation, that can also be dropped off at Salyersville City Hall.

The donation drive will end Friday, August 26th.

