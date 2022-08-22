LCA students start donation drive for eastern Ky. flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are entering the fourth week of cleanup from those devastating floods that ripped through much of eastern Kentucky.

One Lexington private school is continuing to collect donations to help Breathitt and Floyd County Schools get back on their feet.

“Let’s not forget about eastern Kentucky,” said Lesley Sizemore-Hardin, Lexington Christian Academy’s director of admissions.

The students, faculty and staff at Lexington Christian Academy haven’t forgotten. It’s week four into the devastating flood cleanup and they continue to collect and donate items for eastern Kentucky schools.

Last week senior Andrea Newland organized a backpack drive for students in Floyd County.

“I did this because I love when I see a need taking an opportunity to serve others,” Newland said.

They said 110 backpacks were donated stuffed with school supplies. Fellow Senior Colby Bruner helped with the drive.

“It’s definitely a starting point. I don’t think it’s minimal because it impacts students. Every little thing that you do for someone will help them in a big way,” Bruner said.

“I would say easily we are talking about over 100 LCA families are connected to eastern Kentucky in some form or fashion,” Sizemore-Hardin said.

Their next mission is to collect monetary donations and buy clothes and shoes for students in Breathitt County Schools.

“I think our prayer is to make it a little easier to take one less worry off of a student or a parent’s mind,” Sizemore-Hardin said.

Shopping begins Tuesday night, and drop-off of clothes and shoes happens Friday.

“One of the messages that we’ve shared with Breathitt County is this isn’t a one and done, we are in this all school year,” Sizemore-Hardin said.

LCA calls its scholars to be the “Lord’s hands and feet,” and it seems the student body is moving in the same direction.

“We weren’t given this stuff to just sit there and do nothing, we were given it to go help others and bless others because that’s what Jesus would want us to do,” Bruner said.

Anyone can donate, and LCA has created a Venmo account for Breathitt County donations. Their account is @LCAEagles-advancement. They want you to be sure to include “BC Flood Relief” in the memo section. Donations must be received by Tuesday, August 23.

