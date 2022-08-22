Kentucky college graduation rates climbing, council reports

(Pixaby/MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education officials said college graduation rates are continuing to climb in the state although undergraduate enrollment has fallen.

The council’s 2022 Progress Report said graduation rates increased 1.8 percentage points at public universities and 4.1 points in the Kentucky Community and Technical College System.

The report provides information about public higher education performance for the 2020-21 school year.

The document said underrepresented minority students’ graduation rates at public universities increased 4.3 percentage points.

The council said those students continue to outpace progress overall, narrowing performance disparities.

