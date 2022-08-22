Hindman Settlement School staff working hard to recover archives

Hindman Settlement School damaged
Hindman Settlement School damaged(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hindman Settlement School has been collecting Appalachian history since it’s founding in 1902.

A lot of their archived history was damaged in the flood, along with office spaces.

“You can see the water line on the window there, so in different parts of this building, the water was 48 inches, 52 inches. You can see when the water was building up out here it bursts our doors in,” Melissa Helton, the community programs manager said.

The flood came out of the bank and into their buildings, including “Uncle Sol’s Cabin,” the home of a man named “Uncle Sol” who came up with the idea of having the school in the early 1900′s.

“We currently have it drying out. We definitely need a cleaning company to come in and clean all of the dirt, all that kind of stuff,” Helton said.

Now, the Hindman School has fans drying out the floors and archives stuffed in freezers trying to preserve what they can.

“We could’ve cleaned them but we were running out of time and they were starting to get damaged, so we wanted to press pause or they were things like a book that I don’t know how to appropriately clean,” Helton said.

Helton said the Hindman Settlement School leadership is considering moving to higher ground. She also said they need more food and cleaning supplies donated for the community.

