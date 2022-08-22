HCTC raising money for students affected by flooding

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Staff members at Hazard Community and Technical College and community members have been working together to raise money for students affected by flooding.

When staff members heard about the amount of students affected, they got right to work and opened a relief assistance fund. So far, the fund has raised more than $75,000 to support students.

For a chance to benefit from the funds, all students need to do is apply.

”We’re just so thankful that we can have that so that we can help our students, and we can get money in their hands for immediate needs,” said Carla Seals, the Director of Advancement with HCTC. “You know food, or if they needed transportation, or just whatever they needed.”

People working with HCTC said they have been working with students to make sure their needs are met.

