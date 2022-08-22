Hazard Lowe’s offers tool rentals for flood victims

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If anyone is needing heavy duty tools to help with flood cleanup, the Lowe’s in Hazard has you covered.

Lowe’s has set up a tool rental trailer outside of the retail store in Hazard, offering pressure washers, generators or anything else needed to aid people in the cleanup process. Lowe’s employees say the rental trailer will be there for the next few weeks.

”It felt exciting and encouraging that our company would think enough to transport a tool rental for our community that would help our community to try to get back on their feet and to help our customers get the things that they need,” said Teresa Johnson, store manager of the Hazard Lowe’s.

The Lowe’s tool rental trailer is open everyday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

In order to rent, you must have a credit card and a drivers license.

Tool rentals are limited to two weeks.

