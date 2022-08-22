Hazard business collecting books for flood damaged school libraries

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Karma Spa and Salon in Hazard is giving back to schools affected by historic flooding.

Owner Kayla Holbrook said she saw a need on social media where schools need books after their libraries were damaged by flood waters.

She said right now they are collecting reading material for any preschools and elementary schools in flood impacted counties.

”If your child can read well that opens so many doors and they can learn things for themselves,” she said. “So, it’s important to have good readers in your home and good reading material at your home, and it starts at school.”

The salon is taking books or coloring books through this week from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. It is located next to Primary Care in Hazard.

