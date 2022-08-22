EKCEP looking for employers and employees to help with flood cleanup

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program (EKCEP) is looking for employers and employees to help with flood cleanup.

Thanks to a National Emergency Grant from the U.S. Department of Labor, EKCEP is partnering with disaster relief employers and people who were laid off recently to pay people to help with flood cleanup.

”To be able to make that happen and be the caveat between all of that is just really heartwarming, especially after all the heartbreak we have seen in our region and all the devastation that we’ve had here,” said Trish Adams, Agency Ambassador & Industry Liaison for EKCEP.

The program is hosting numerous application events across the region in the upcoming weeks:

Friday, August 26th at the old JC Penney’s in Hazard

Tuesday, August 30th at the Breathitt County Public Library

Thursday, September 1st at the Knott County Sportsplex

To learn more about this opportunity or to apply online, click here.

