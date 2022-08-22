EKCEP announces new FLOOD initiative to help impacted Eastern Kentuckians

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Officials with Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program (EKCEP) announced a new initiative to help people impacted by the historic flooding in late July.

The initiative is called EKY FLOOD - Finding Local Opportunities for Overcoming Disaster.

The project will help new employees, volunteers, employers, business owners, nonprofit organizations and communities across Eastern Kentucky where recovery work continues.

If you were laid off or already volunteering and would like to help with debris removal, cleaning, sanitation, reconstruction, food and supply distribution, identifying assistance needs or providing outreach while getting paid, you can apply by clicking here.

You can also attend one of the events listed below:

Monday, August 22, at the Letcher County Recreational Center on Jenkins Road in Whitesburg.

Friday, August 26, at the old JCPenney store in the Black Gold Plaza in Hazard.

Tuesday, August 30, at the Breathitt County Public Library. The address is 1024 College Avenue in Jackson.

Friday, September 1, at the Knott County Sportsplex on Highway 80.

If you are an EKY FLOOD Disaster Relief Employer who hires and oversees volunteers, you could partner with EKCEP on wage reimbursements, if applicable. To start the process, you can click here.

If you want more information about EKY FLOOD, you can click here.

