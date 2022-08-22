Challenger Learning Center hosts live Q and A with NASA astronaut on ISS

ISS DOWNLINK HAZAR LEARNING CENTER
ISS DOWNLINK HAZAR LEARNING CENTER(Keaton Hall)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Students from around Eastern Kentucky had the opportunity to hear a NASA Astronaut answer their questions, live from the International Space Station.

The Challenger Learning Center in Hazard was chosen as the host for the NASA ‘Downlink,’ and nearly 30 students from around the region were selected by their district to participate and submit space-related questions.

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman and Former Kentucky Governor Paul E. Patton were in attendance, as were several other elected officials and superintendents.

“Today was an amazing day, and I think it was a great example of hope and a focus on the future because it was about our students, especially our students right here in Eastern Kentucky.” Said Coleman.

Astronaut Jessica Watkins answered the pre-recorded questions live from the European section of the ISS. The entire broadcast was streamed live on the NASA Channel around the world.

“It was very shocking, yet exciting. It was cool to see that, and have my face at NASA.” Said Hazard High School student Savannah Combs.

Hosting a ‘Downlink’ is a competitive process.

“Now we waited, I think a little over six months to hear back about our bid, and they only do these maybe once or twice a month and they received hundreds of applications. So we were very lucky to be selected.” Said Charles Bush, Office Manager at the Learning Center.

Coleman and the students all received commemorative NASA jackets to remember the experience. Lieutenant Governor Coleman saw the event as a beacon of hope for a region still recovering after the recent floods.

“To see kids smile and to know that they have this to look forward to and this opportunity was there for them, says everything we need to say about the way we come together in the state of Kentucky.” She said.

