Central Kentucky 8th grader dies after ATV crash

Griffin Baker, an 8th grader at King Middle School, died over the weekend after he was injured...
Griffin Baker, an 8th grader at King Middle School, died over the weekend after he was injured in an ATV crash on August 12.(Baker family)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Grief counselors were busy at a central Kentucky middle school Monday.

Griffin Baker, an 8th grader at King Middle School, died over the weekend after he was injured in an ATV crash on August 12.

The loss is being felt all over the Mercer County Schools community. Griffin was active in his school, his baseball team and his church youth group.

Principal Jason Bryant says the loss is difficult for many to deal with.

“He meant a great deal to this school. We tell our kids to get involved at King Middle. He was very involved. An athlete on the baseball team, involved in FFA, involved in church youth groups. Very likable and had a contagious personality. Very, very outgoing,” said Principal Bryant.

His family tells us they believe the most important thing he was involved in was church and his faith.

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking. It’s something you never prepare for. Something you have to rely on God for,” said Jason Bryant, Carpenter’s Christian Church.

Relying on God is something that Jacob Bryant says he saw Griffin Baker exemplify every time he was at church. Griffin’s family says his true identity was found with God and his relationship with all of those around him.

“Griffen’s faith was no doubt in Jesus Christ. Because I saw it every Wednesday and every Sunday whether he was running cameras or volunteering at VBS or whatever it may be. He did it for Christ,” said Jason Bryant.

Grief counselor teams are working with students and staff throughout the district since his mother is a bookkeeper at Mercer Co. Elementary School.

A funeral home in Harrodsburg told us that funeral arrangements are pending.

