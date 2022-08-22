Buckhorn man remembers flooding, losing his dog

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A man in Buckhorn was on his way back from his neighbor’s house when he watched flood waters wash his house and shed away, taking many of the items inside with it.

One of the few things Harold Riley was able to find from his home was a picture of his wife.

Among the many things he lost was his 12-year-old dog, Smokey. He said, right now, that is what he is struggling with the most.

“He looked just like smoke his hair did, and he’d play he loved kids and Id be laying in bed,” said Riley. “At night, if I didn’t hear a notice he would paw me on the arm and let me know. Me and him rode a million a mile on a four-wheeler, we’d been pals. I don’t know what I’ll do without him.”

Riley said he had never seen anything like the flooding that hit the area nearly four weeks ago. He said he applied for FEMA assistance, but was denied. He plans to appeal.

