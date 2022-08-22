Booker talks abortion, infrastructure at Bowling Green meet and greet

Booker took the time to talk about the abortion ban in Kentucky, as well as infrastructure...
Booker took the time to talk about the abortion ban in Kentucky, as well as infrastructure changes he'd like to see in the future.(wbko)
By Sarah Walters
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky senate democratic candidate, Charles Booker, was in the city over the weekend for a candidate meet and greet.

Various candidates spoke to Bowling Green citizens about their campaigns, as well as meeting them on a more personal level.

Booker, and many other candidates, discussed their discontent with the state’s abortion ban.

“On the ballot is an amendment that will take away human rights,” he said. “The issue has always been bigger than abortion. Politicians have used that for control, they’ve weaponized and used faith to drive people apart. We have to vote no on these amendments to protect the rights of Kentuckians to live their lives and not be government property.”

Booker also spoke about infrastructure issues in Kentucky and what he’d like to see done in the future.

“My platform is about a Kentucky New Deal, life, freedom and prosperity for everyone, but it centers on infrastructure. Because across Kentucky, there are so many needs from our roads and our bridges to internet, the scrapping,” Booker said. “The investment that Andy Beshear, our governor, announced is important. We need federal leadership to drive more resources to this Commonwealth.”

More information on Booker’s campaign can be found on his campaign website.

