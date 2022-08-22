ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Olivia Madison Frazier

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was Olivia Madison Frazier.

Olivia was a senior at Letcher County Central High School and graduated with a 4.47 GPA.

She was a student representative to the Board of Education, a member of the National Honor Society, the Drama Club, SGA and she played for the tennis team.

Congratulations, Olivia!

