ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Olivia Madison Frazier
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was Olivia Madison Frazier.
Olivia was a senior at Letcher County Central High School and graduated with a 4.47 GPA.
She was a student representative to the Board of Education, a member of the National Honor Society, the Drama Club, SGA and she played for the tennis team.
Congratulations, Olivia!
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.