Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten after week one
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Week one of the high school football season is complete, with several shakeups in the rankings.
- Corbin
- Southwestern
- Johnson Central
- Pikeville
- Pulaski County
- Belfry
- Hazard
- Bell County
- Knox Central
- Lawrence County
The Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten will be revealed every Monday during Mountain News at Six.
