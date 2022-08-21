Sheriff: Woman found dead in Wise County, one man arrested

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a death in Norton.

Around 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning, officials got a call of an unresponsive woman at a home on Petrey Street.

Officials found a 61-year-old woman in the home. She was taken to Norton Community Hospital.

She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officials said the woman had “traumatic injuries” to her body.

During the investigation, police interviewed 60-year-old Danny Sturgill.

Based on the interview and other evidence, Sturgill was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding.

Sturgill was taken to Southwest Virginia Regional Jail. He is being held without bond.

The identity of the woman was not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

