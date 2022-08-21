Operation BBQ Relief sending meals all across EKY

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Operation BBQ Relief has set up at Food City in Hazard and is sending meals all across the region.

The relief group has sent around 90,000 meals to flood victims in a span of 23 days.

Michele Rusek, a member of Operation BBQ Relief, said it is their mission to serve Eastern Kentuckians.

”We’ve had a lot of the community outreach. We’ve seen stories of hope, compassion and love. Getting that hot meal, that matters to the citizens of these seven counties that were most affected. That’s what’s most important to us,” Rusek said.

Operation BBQ Relief will be in Hazard until Wednesday, August 24.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.