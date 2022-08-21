Ohio volunteers partner with EKY food project to serve flood victims

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Those with the Hazel Green Food Project in Wolfe County are committed to not only ensuring that everyone in need is fed, but that they also have any other supplies they need.

“We believe that everybody deserves help,” said Nicky Stacy, Hazel Green Food Project President. “We don’t know what they’re going through or anything like that, so if they’re a flood victim, I don’t care how much money they have in their bank account, they’re gonna get help.”

The food project isn’t the only thing lending a hand, several folks from Ohio have reached out to help their neighbors.

“I may live in Ohio, but I love my people from Kentucky,” said Vanessa Treft, a volunteer with the food project. “I had a weight put on me from the minute I heard that I had to do this and I’ve been nonstop ever since.”

Treft, from Seneca County, Ohio, has family here in Eastern Kentucky. Treft has been going door to door delivering supplies to people nearly every day since the flood happened.

“I’ve got a great base of people in who are just kind, generous,” said Treft. “Everybody was on it. Everybody came together to do what they could do for their fellow man.”

Through her time volunteering, Treft has seen numerous flood victims be denied of assistance or get left behind by other charitable organizations.

“You have shelters who are in an abundance of supplies and materials that are sending loads away as we scramble and beg for food, diapers, all your cleanup supplies and things like that,” Treft said.

Theft said in order for people to get the help they need, communication is key.

“What needs to happen is there needs to be more communication between local fire departments, the food project, and the people that are actually on the ground,” she added. “The only way to get this done is to utilize your fire chief or fire department with these government organizations to go door to door. You have to remember, people don’t have vehicles, they don’t have WIFI, they don’t have cell phone service, so how are they supposed to know what they need to do?”

Treft and other Hazel Green Food Project volunteers have focused on people in areas like the Quicksand community of Breathitt County; many of which who have yet to see assistance from FEMA or other organizations.

“Its been a lot to deal with, emotionally and physically,” said Wayne Lykins of Quicksand.

Lykins said people like Treft have made things a lot better.

“They’ve been really great, terrific, good people.” he said.

Those with the Hazel Green Food Project said they are grateful for the support they have received in gathering donations, but they need the help to continue in order to sustain those in need.

The food project will not turn donations away. To learn how you can help the food project, you can visit their Facebook page.

