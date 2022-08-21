Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

missing person generic
missing person generic(KWQC)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing woman.

60-year-old Beverly Couch was last seen on Laurel River Road around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials said Couch is mentally handicapped.

The Sheriff’s Office did not have a picture of Couch.

If you have any information, you can call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powell County Crash
One person killed in Mountain Parkway crash
Investigation
Sheriff: Woman found dead in Wise County, one man arrested
KHSAA limits fall sports stadiums to 50% capacity for the season.
Scores from around the bluegrass after week one of high school football
Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion.
Largest pumpkin crowned at Kentucky State Fair
One of the most crucial drugs in the medical world is running out.
Nationwide lidocaine shortage worries Kentucky’s doctors and pharmacists

Latest News

Operation BBQ Relief
Operation BBQ Relief sending meals all across EKY
Water
Boil Water Advisory lifted for portions of Perry County
Log Cathedral
Buckhorn church meets in historic Log Cathedral for first time since flood
Investigation
Sheriff: Woman found dead in Wise County, one man arrested