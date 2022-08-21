Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing woman.
60-year-old Beverly Couch was last seen on Laurel River Road around 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Officials said Couch is mentally handicapped.
The Sheriff’s Office did not have a picture of Couch.
If you have any information, you can call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.
