Kensley Feltner announces college commitment

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The top scorer in the state of Kentucky has announced her college plans.

Lawrence County’s Kensley Feltner announced on Twitter that she will continue her athletic and academic career at Belmont University.

Feltner led the state in scoring with 943 total points and 26.9 points per game in her junior campaign. The Bulldogs finished the season 15th Region runners-up.

Belmont has received a bid to the NCAAW tournament six of the past seven years, falling to Tennessee in the second round of the 2022 tournament.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powell County Crash
One person killed in Mountain Parkway crash
Investigation
Sheriff: Woman found dead in Wise County, one man arrested
Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion.
Largest pumpkin crowned at Kentucky State Fair
KHSAA limits fall sports stadiums to 50% capacity for the season.
Scores from around the bluegrass after week one of high school football
One of the most crucial drugs in the medical world is running out.
Nationwide lidocaine shortage worries Kentucky’s doctors and pharmacists

Latest News

KHSAA football
Saturday football night scores from across the bluegrass
WYMT Game of the Week
Letcher Central defeats Shelby Valley in Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week
KHSAA limits fall sports stadiums to 50% capacity for the season.
Scores from around the bluegrass after week one of high school football
The Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - August 19, 2022