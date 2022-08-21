Kensley Feltner announces college commitment

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The top scorer in the state of Kentucky has announced her college plans.

Lawrence County’s Kensley Feltner announced on Twitter that she will continue her athletic and academic career at Belmont University.

I’m so excited to announce that I’ve committed to Belmont University to continue my academic and athletic career! I want to thank God, my family, and my coaches for getting me to this point. Go Bruins! 🐻 pic.twitter.com/ZxCCDIZFFr — kensley feltner (@kfelt_1) August 21, 2022

Feltner led the state in scoring with 943 total points and 26.9 points per game in her junior campaign. The Bulldogs finished the season 15th Region runners-up.

Belmont has received a bid to the NCAAW tournament six of the past seven years, falling to Tennessee in the second round of the 2022 tournament.

