FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy rain, gusty winds possible with afternoon and evening storms

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers and storms are possible as we close out the weekend, and some could be strong to severe with heavy rain and gusty winds. Stay weather aware!

Tonight through Monday night

The Storm Prediction Center has the northern half of the region in a Level 2 Slight risk of severe weather. Scattered storms could produce heavy rain and strong straight-line winds into this evening. Stay weather aware, and have multiple ways to receive warnings just in case.

SPC Day 1 Outlook (WYMT Weather)

The weather will start to calm down later tonight. Isolated showers are possible overnight, but the severe weather threat will come to an end. We stay partly cloudy with lows falling into the mid-60s.

Isolated showers will be possible on Monday, but most of us will start to dry out and clear out. We should see some sunshine by Monday afternoon. High temperatures stay below average in the lower-80s.

Into Monday night, a stray shower can not be ruled out, but the majority of us remain dry. We stay partly cloudy with lows falling into the lower-60s.

Summer Sizzle Returns

The Summer heat is set to return by the middle and end of the work week.

A stray shower is possible on Tuesday under a mostly sunny sky, but most of us stay dry. Temperatures top out in the lower-80s, and lows fall into the lower-60s.

Temperatures soar into the mid-and-upper-80s on Wednesday under a mostly sunny sky. Take those heat precautions seriously if you plan to be outside for an extended period of time.

We remain warm on Thursday. Highs top out in the upper-80s. A stray shower is possible under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows bottom out in the mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

Warm weather continues into Friday and the weekend.

Highs stay in the upper-80s on Friday. An isolated shower or storm is possible.

Scattered showers and storms look possible on Saturday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Again, high temperatures top out in the upper-80s.

