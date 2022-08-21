Car show honors Lexington radio legend Karl Shannon

Karl had a passion for country music but he was also a lover of classic cars
Car show honors Lexington radio legend Karl Shannon
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Karl Shannon entertained country music audiences for more than 50 years.

“I’ve met pretty much anyone and everyone in country music,” Shannon told WKYT in May.

“Loretta Lynn...tons of people. Alan Jackson, Trisha Yearwood, Reba McEntire. There’s Billy Ray. I’m a good friend of his too,” said Shannon.

Karl had a passion for country music but he was also a lover of classic cars. He hosted several car shows raising money for St. Jude, UK Hospital and Waveland State Historic Site.

Since 2017, Shannon hosted a show at Waveland, benefitting Friends of Waveland. He promoted his first car show there on WKYT back in 2017.

“I don’t know if you’ve ever been to Waveland but it’s a wonderful place and I just fell in love with it last year. We’re just gonna have people bring their cars they love, if they’ve got old ones or street rods or whatever,” Shannon said in 2017.

Shannon had already started planning this year’s car show at Waveland prior to his passing in June.

“He had announced that 2022 would be his last show and Karl passed and Waveland had reached out to his family, they contacted me, and asked me would I do this. I initially was hesitant but it’s hard to say no, especially if Karl himself had asked me I would’ve said yes,” said event organizer, Terry Malin.

Karl Shannon’s annual tradition of a car show at Waveland continued on Sunday but this year it was held in his honor.

Many people brought their cars and their memories of Karl Shannon.

“Karl was just a great guy and he was Waveland’s Santa Claus and he loved this place. This is our way of honoring him. I hope that he enjoys it and I’m sure we will,” said Malin.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

