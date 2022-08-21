Buckhorn church meets in historic Log Cathedral for first time since flood

Log Cathedral
Log Cathedral(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Log Cathedral is the only site in Perry County listed on the Register for Historic Places.

It survived the flood with damage only to the basement, and now stands as a bright spot in a time of darkness.

“I believe it’s a sign from God, that he wants the mission of this place, his mission through this church, to continue in this place,” Valerie Hamblin, an elder with Buckhorn Lake Area Presbyterian Church, said.

The Buckhorn Lake Area Presbyterian Church met in the Log Cathedral today for the first time since the flood, adding some sense of normalcy in a chaotic time.

“We needed this today. We came together as a unit and we needed to hear God’s word, and we needed to see what’s expected of us and where we need to go from here,” Hamblin said.

Now, the Log Cathedral stands as a hub for supplies as well as a place of peace for flood victims.

“A church, especially a church of this size, becomes a really important asset,” Jim Kirk, an associate for Presbyterian Disaster Assistance, said.

The Buckhorn Lake Area Presbyterian Church plans to continue meeting in the Log Cathedral every Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powell County Crash
One person killed in Mountain Parkway crash
Investigation
Sheriff: Woman found dead in Wise County, one man arrested
KHSAA limits fall sports stadiums to 50% capacity for the season.
Scores from around the bluegrass after week one of high school football
Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion.
Largest pumpkin crowned at Kentucky State Fair
One of the most crucial drugs in the medical world is running out.
Nationwide lidocaine shortage worries Kentucky’s doctors and pharmacists

Latest News

Water
Boil Water Advisory lifted for portions of Perry County
Investigation
Sheriff: Woman found dead in Wise County, one man arrested
Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion.
Largest pumpkin crowned at Kentucky State Fair
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has brought in more than 1,000 volunteers over...
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Helping Hands gives back to EKY following floods