Boil Water Advisory lifted for portions of Perry County

Water
Water(WCJB)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the City of Hazard Utilities announced the Boil Water Advisory was lifted for portions of Perry County on Sunday.

The following areas were lifted from the advisory:

  • The entire city limits of Hazard
  • Airport Gardens
  • The Village Shopping Center
  • All areas between West Perry and East Perry

Officials said they will announce when other areas are lifted from the advisory.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powell County Crash
One person killed in Mountain Parkway crash
Investigation
Sheriff: Woman found dead in Wise County, one man arrested
KHSAA limits fall sports stadiums to 50% capacity for the season.
Scores from around the bluegrass after week one of high school football
Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion.
Largest pumpkin crowned at Kentucky State Fair
One of the most crucial drugs in the medical world is running out.
Nationwide lidocaine shortage worries Kentucky’s doctors and pharmacists

Latest News

Operation BBQ Relief
Operation BBQ Relief sending meals all across EKY
Log Cathedral
Buckhorn church meets in historic Log Cathedral for first time since flood
Investigation
Sheriff: Woman found dead in Wise County, one man arrested
Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion.
Largest pumpkin crowned at Kentucky State Fair