Boil Water Advisory lifted for portions of Perry County
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the City of Hazard Utilities announced the Boil Water Advisory was lifted for portions of Perry County on Sunday.
The following areas were lifted from the advisory:
- The entire city limits of Hazard
- Airport Gardens
- The Village Shopping Center
- All areas between West Perry and East Perry
Officials said they will announce when other areas are lifted from the advisory.
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.