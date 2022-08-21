Boil Water Advisory lifted for portions of Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the City of Hazard Utilities announced the Boil Water Advisory was lifted for portions of Perry County on Sunday.

The following areas were lifted from the advisory:

The entire city limits of Hazard

Airport Gardens

The Village Shopping Center

All areas between West Perry and East Perry

Officials said they will announce when other areas are lifted from the advisory.

